Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the long-term future of highly-rated youngster Luca Williams-Barnett after the winger rejected approaches from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City to commit his future to the North London club.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects at Spurs, with Roberto De Zerbi increasingly keen to integrate him into the senior squad.

Luca Williams-Barnett commits future to Tottenham

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham faced significant competition to retain Williams-Barnett, with several European heavyweights exploring the possibility of securing his signature.

PSG and Barcelona both made direct contact with the youngster’s representatives, while Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City were also keen on luring him away from Hotspur Way.

However, the England youth international turned down those opportunities after being convinced by Tottenham’s long-term plans and the prospect of establishing himself in De Zerbi’s first team.

Spurs had already made considerable progress in negotiations before finalising a new four-and-a-half-year agreement that will keep the teenager at the club until 2031.

The winger has impressed throughout his development and recently made a significant breakthrough into senior football.

De Zerbi has exciting attacking prospect

Williams-Barnett featured prominently during Tottenham’s pre-season preparations before making his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace in October.

He subsequently earned his first senior start against Ipswich Town, producing an outstanding performance by scoring the opening goal after just 15 minutes and setting up Dominic Solanke in a 2-0 victory.

His impressive display highlighted why Tottenham were determined to protect his future despite mounting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

De Zerbi has developed a reputation for improving attacking players, and Williams-Barnett could benefit considerably from working under the Italian tactician.

The youngster’s decision to remain in North London represents an important boost for Tottenham, who will hope to develop him into a regular first-team performer.

With his new contract secured, Spurs can now concentrate on helping the exciting winger fulfil his considerable potential.