Sunderland could lose a number of key players next summer. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sunderland have reportedly made a formal offer to Troy Parrott’s representatives as they explore a potential move for the Real Betis striker, with the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster considering his options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in Spain, and his diminishing role under Manuel Pellegrini could open the door to a departure.

Troy Parrott attracts Sunderland interest

According to reports from Ficherio, Sunderland have stepped up their pursuit of Parrott by submitting an official proposal to his representatives.

The Republic of Ireland international is reportedly unhappy with his current situation at Betis, having struggled to secure consistent opportunities in recent weeks.

His position has grown more complicated since Cucho Hernandez returned, strengthening the competition for attacking places at the Spanish club.

Parrott has failed to register a goal or an assist since September, while Pellegrini has predominantly used him as an option from the bench.

Sunderland are keen to capitalise on his uncertain future, although the striker is understood to have reservations about joining a side currently battling near the bottom of the Premier League table.

Parrott could become a January transfer target

Betis are reportedly concerned that Parrott’s market value could decline further if his lack of playing time continues.

The Spanish outfit invested approximately €20 million to secure his services from AZ Alkmaar in August, and they could consider their options if a suitable proposal arrives.

Parrott enjoyed an impressive spell in the Netherlands, scoring 16 goals in 28 Eredivisie appearances last season. Across two campaigns at AZ, he also contributed 51 goals and 17 assists.

However, Sunderland could encounter a significant obstacle in their pursuit.

The striker has already represented two different clubs in competitive matches this season, having featured for AZ before completing his move to Betis.

FIFA regulations generally prevent players from representing three clubs in the same season, so a January switch to Sunderland would mean he couldn’t feature for the Black Cats until next season.

Nevertheless, Regis Le Bris’ side could continue exploring a potential deal as they look to strengthen their attacking options.