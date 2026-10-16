Manchester United target Real Betis star Troy Parrott as €80m release clause emerges

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Michael Carrick getting off the Manchester United team bus
Michael Carrick getting off the Manchester United team bus (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis striker Troy Parrott as Michael Carrick considers attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a Fichero report, the Red Devils have developed a serious interest in the Republic of Ireland international and have sent scouts to Spain to assess his form.

Troy Parrott attracts Manchester United interest

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise in recent seasons, establishing himself as a prolific goalscorer at AZ Alkmaar before joining Real Betis in the summer.

Parrott scored 20 goals and provided five assists in his debut campaign with the Dutch club, before producing an outstanding return of 31 goals and 12 assists across 48 appearances last season.

His performances have continued to attract attention in Spain, with two goals and an assist for Betis so far. He also impressed for Ireland during the recent international break, further strengthening his reputation as a promising attacking talent.

Manchester United are looking for a striker who can make an immediate impact, and Parrott’s movement, physical presence and finishing ability could make him an appealing option.

The former Tottenham academy graduate has developed considerably since leaving North London, and a return to the Premier League could give him a chance to show his quality at the highest level.

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Manchester United face €80m transfer hurdle for Parrott

Troy Parrott of AZ Alkmaar reacts after scoring a goal. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

However, completing a deal will not be straightforward. Real Betis secured Parrott’s services for about €20 million and tied him to a contract running until 2031.

The Spanish club are protected by an €80 million release clause, putting them in a strong negotiating position if Manchester United decide to formalise their interest.

The situation surrounding Benjamin Sesko could also influence United’s plans. The Slovenian striker has struggled with injuries, potentially increasing the need for additional attacking cover in the winter window.

United continue to monitor Parrott, although there is no indication a formal bid is imminent.

With Betis reluctant to lose a key player, the Premier League giants may need to consider alternative targets if the financial demands prove excessive.

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