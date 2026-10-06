(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major warning over a possible move for Troy Parrott, with the former academy striker now carrying a €100 million release clause at Real Betis.

Parrott’s career has taken a significant turn since leaving north London permanently in 2024. After struggling to establish himself at Spurs, the Republic of Ireland international enjoyed an impressive spell at AZ Alkmaar before moving to Real Betis this summer.

Troy Parrott has become a different striker

The 24-year-old has wasted little time making an impression in Spain. He has already found the net for Betis and produced outstanding performances for Ireland, including a spectacular goal during the international break. His rapid development has inevitably raised questions about whether Tottenham made the wrong decision by letting him leave.

Those questions are particularly relevant given Spurs’ current problems in attack. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have scored just twice in their opening five Premier League matches, while their established forwards have struggled to provide the necessary goals. That has prompted some supporters to wonder whether Parrott could have offered a solution.

However, bringing him back would now be extremely expensive. Reports indicate Betis have no immediate concern about losing the striker, with his contract reportedly containing a €100 million release clause, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Parrott has moved beyond Spurs

Tottenham could therefore face an uncomfortable decision if they seriously consider a reunion. Parrott is no longer the inexperienced youngster who made only four senior appearances for the club before being sent out on loan repeatedly.

His spell in the Netherlands helped transform him into a much more reliable goalscorer, and his progress has continued since moving to Spain. That means Spurs would have to pay a premium to reverse a decision they made two years ago.

For now, there is no indication that Tottenham are preparing to trigger the enormous clause. With Parrott continuing to develop at Betis, though, his value could become an increasingly painful reminder of what the north London club let go of.