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West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick, with the Hammers among several clubs exploring a potential move for the Nigerian youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Brentford’s senior setup, and his current situation could open the door to a temporary departure in the winter market.

Benjamin Fredrick attracts West Ham interest

According to a report via Sport Witness, West Ham are one of six clubs interested in securing Fredrick’s services, with approaches already made to his representatives.

The defender initially joined Brentford on loan from Nasarawa United in 2023 before completing a permanent switch the following year. However, he is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League outfit.

Fredrick spent last season on loan at Belgian side FCV Dender, making 15 appearances before suffering a serious knee injury in October 2025.

The setback kept him out of action for 316 days, but he has now returned to full fitness and recently featured twice for Brentford’s reserve team.

West Ham could offer him an opportunity to continue his development, although they face competition from several other interested clubs.

Brentford reluctant to sanction Fredrick exit

Despite growing interest, Brentford are not particularly keen on letting the youngster leave during the January transfer window.

Manager Keith Andrews reportedly believes the Nigerian can progress within the club’s setup and wants him to remain in London, with potential first-team opportunities this season.

However, Fredrick’s representatives are pushing for a loan move elsewhere, believing regular first-team football would benefit his development more.

Championship side Scott Parker’s club are also among the interested parties, alongside three clubs from outside the United Kingdom.

West Ham will therefore need to convince both Brentford and the player’s camp to complete a deal. Much could depend on whether the Bees reconsider their position and allow the defender to pursue regular playing opportunities elsewhere.