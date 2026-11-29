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West Ham United could be forced to reconsider Scott Parker’s position if their promotion ambitions fade, as pressure mounts on the manager to deliver results at the London Stadium.

The Hammers recently secured a much-needed victory against Stoke City, but their Championship position remains concerning as they try to close the gap on the leading sides.

Scott Parker faces uncertainty at West Ham

According to a Football Insider report, West Ham’s determination to return to the Premier League could ultimately put Parker’s job at risk if the team fails to make sufficient progress.

The 46-year-old only recently took charge after Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal, so there is currently no immediate threat to his position. However, the club’s expectations remain exceptionally high, and another disappointing run of results could create serious problems.

West Ham are reportedly desperate to secure promotion this season, particularly given the financial implications of spending another campaign in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers currently occupy the final playoff spot, leaving the Hammers needing to close the gap to join the promotion race.

West Ham must deliver promotion under Parker

Parker’s appointment was intended to help West Ham get their season back on track after their decision to part ways with Nuno.

The former midfielder has previously guided Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley into the Premier League, making his experience at this level an important factor behind the club’s decision to appoint him.

Nevertheless, his previous achievements will not necessarily guarantee him time if West Ham continue to struggle.

The Hammers recently ended a frustrating spell without a victory by beating Stoke 1-0, but they remain eight points behind the automatic promotion positions.

Parker will now need to build momentum and produce consistent performances to ease concerns surrounding his appointment.

With the club’s promotion ambitions firmly established, failing to achieve that objective could force the West Ham hierarchy into another managerial decision before the season concludes.