(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace recruitment chief Alessandro Brito is in ongoing negotiations with Flamengo over a potential move to Brazil, with the Eagles official attracting significant interest from his homeland despite preferring to remain in European football.

The Brazilian club has changed its approach after Brito rejected the possibility of taking over as its director of football, but it remains determined to find him a suitable role.

Alessandro Brito attracts Flamengo interest

According to a report via Sport Witness, Flamengo are continuing discussions with Brito after reconsidering the role they initially wanted him to fill.

The Brazilian giants explored replacing José Boto and viewed the Crystal Palace official as a potential candidate. However, Brito made it clear that he was not interested in taking up the director of football position.

Flamengo have subsequently adjusted their plans and are now discussing an alternative role with the recruitment specialist ahead of 2027.

The proposed position would reportedly involve squad planning, transfer recruitment and academy development, allowing Brito to contribute to the club’s sporting structure without necessarily replacing Boto.

Crystal Palace could lose recruitment expert

Brito is highly regarded for his knowledge of the Brazilian market and his experience identifying emerging talent. His expertise has been particularly valuable to Crystal Palace, who brought him in to strengthen their recruitment operations across South America.

The Eagles could therefore face a significant setback if Flamengo manage to convince him to return to Brazil just months after his arrival at Selhurst Park.

However, Brito reportedly still prefers to play in European football, which could complicate Flamengo’s efforts to reach an agreement.

The Brazilian club is nevertheless prepared to explore different options to secure his services, with its recruitment department already facing changes following Andrii Fedchenkov’s expected departure to Liverpool in early 2027.

Flamengo’s determination to accommodate Brito’s preferences suggests they remain serious about bringing him back, although Crystal Palace will hope to retain an important figure in their scouting operation.