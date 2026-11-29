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Arsenal are reportedly reconsidering their plans to sign a new right-back, with Mikel Arteta keen to retain Ben White following the defender’s impressive performances this season.

The Gunners had previously explored moving the England international on, but his recent displays have prompted a change of heart at the Emirates Stadium.

Ben White impresses Arsenal with recent performances

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have been encouraged by White’s contributions when given opportunities, with senior figures at the club impressed by his consistency and professionalism.

The 29-year-old remains behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order, but has still managed three assists across seven Premier League starts this season.

His contract runs until 2028, with Arsenal holding an option to extend his stay by another year. Discussions with his representatives are expected to take place heading into 2027, when the club will assess whether to activate that clause.

White’s situation could therefore influence Arsenal’s recruitment strategy, with the club no longer feeling the need to rush into signing another defender.

Arteta wants White to remain at Arsenal

TEAMtalk understands that Arteta has made his position clear to sporting director Andrea Berta, expressing his desire to keep White in the squad.

The Arsenal manager values the defender’s reliability and ability to provide quality cover across the backline, particularly with the demands of competing on multiple fronts.

However, the club still have several defensive targets under consideration, including Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda, while Roma duo Wesley and Emanuele Lulli have also caught the attention of their scouting department.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins is another player the Gunners are monitoring.

Arsenal are expected to continue assessing potential additions, but White’s resurgence has given the club greater flexibility in the transfer market.

With Arteta keen to retain the defender and Arsenal holding a contractual option beyond 2028, Berta can now afford to be patient before deciding whether to pursue a new right-back.