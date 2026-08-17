Arsenal could sacrifice defender as Ezri Konsa pursuit could open door for exit

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ezri Konsa could have a major knock-on effect for Ben White, with Everton ready to move for the Gunners defender if Mikel Arteta lands his preferred defensive target.



Konsa has become a priority for Arsenal following William Saliba’s back injury, largely because the Aston Villa defender can operate both centrally and at right-back.

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That versatility could directly affect White, whose opportunities have already been disrupted by injuries and increased competition.

Arsenal have had an opening approach for Konsa rejected, but they remain interested in finding a deal before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal could let Ben White leave the club

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are willing to allow White to leave if they successfully complete the signing of Konsa.

Everton are ready to make their move, with the 28-year-old reportedly open to the possibility of joining the Merseyside club in search of more regular starts.

Konsa, however, will not come cheaply. talkSPORT reports that Arsenal’s verbal offer of around £35m was rejected, with Aston Villa valuing the England international at approximately £60m-£65m. Konsa is understood to be interested in the move.

Arsenal are also considering Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah and Como defender Jacobo Ramón as alternatives if Villa refuse to compromise.

Selling White would make sense if Konsa arrives

From Arsenal’s perspective, replacing White with Konsa would represent a significant reshuffle rather than simply adding defensive depth.

White has been an important player under Arteta and can cover both centre-back and right-back.

But recurring fitness problems have limited his availability, while Arsenal now need another reliable option because Saliba faces an extended spell out.

Konsa would offer similar versatility while arriving as a proven Premier League defender capable of immediately covering Saliba.

The finances are the key issue. Paying £60m-plus for Konsa and then allowing White to leave cheaply would make little sense.

Arsenal should only sanction his departure if Everton produce a strong proposal that helps offset Villa’s asking price.

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