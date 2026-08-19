David Ornstein drops Arsenal bombshell involving England international defender

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are moving closer to signing Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa, with negotiations now advancing after talks at ownership level helped narrow the gap between the two clubs.



The 28-year-old has been high on Mikel Arteta’s defensive shortlist throughout the summer, particularly after injuries to key players in the squad.

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Villa have resisted Arsenal’s earlier approaches, but the latest development suggests the Premier League champions are now making genuine progress towards completing the deal.

Arsenal are closing in on Konsa deal

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal are closing in on an agreement for Konsa after discussions between senior figures at both clubs helped reduce the difference in valuation.

🚨 EXCL: Arsenal closing in on deal to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa. 28yo defender high on #AFC target list all summer & work now advancing with #AVFC to finalise after dialogue at ownership level to reduce valuation gap for England intl @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/ObmcU2Uq7T — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 19, 2026

Konsa has been one of Arsenal’s preferred defensive targets all summer, but Villa’s demands had been the major obstacle. Sky Sports reported that Villa wanted around £60 million, while Arsenal had been unwilling to come close to that figure earlier in negotiations.

The Guardian has also reported that Villa may need another significant sale as they balance financial regulations with Unai Emery’s desire to strengthen his squad further.

Arsenal remain particularly interested in Konsa despite previously having a £30m offer rejected.

Konsa looks like the ideal defensive signing for Arteta

This feels increasingly like a deal Arsenal should push over the line.

Konsa would not require the adaptation period that can come with signing a defender from abroad.

He already has extensive Premier League experience, is comfortable at centre-back or right-back and could immediately provide cover while Saliba and Timber recover.

Arsenal have also explored alternatives. The Guardian reports that talks have taken place with Bayer Leverkusen over Jarell Quansah, who is valued at about €50m (£43m).

But Konsa looks like the safer immediate option.

Villa’s £60m valuation remains high for a 28-year-old defender, so Arsenal should still seek a compromise rather than simply meeting the asking price.

If ownership-level discussions can produce a package closer to £50m plus achievable bonuses, it would represent sensible business.

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