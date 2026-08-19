Fresh update on Ezri Konsa transfer saga is going to excite Arsenal fans

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ezri Konsa appears to be entering a decisive stage, with growing suggestions that the Aston Villa defender could finally complete his move to the Emirates.



Mikel Arteta has prioritised another versatile defender following injury problems involving William Saliba and Jurriën Timber.

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Konsa fits the profile perfectly because he offers extensive Premier League experience while being comfortable at both centre-back and right-back.

Arsenal have already had an opening offer rejected, but the England international is understood to be attracted by the prospect of joining the reigning champions.

Wyness expects Konsa to join Arsenal next week

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness predicted that the clubs will eventually compromise at around £50m plus add-ons.

Football Insider also reports that Konsa has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

Wyness said:

“Well, Villa haven’t got a really strong hand of cards here, and I do expect the deal to get done with Arsenal,”

“Look, it’s a very good SCR deal for Villa, which is what they’re very conscious of as well. I think they’re going to get to somewhere near £50m plus add-ons; I think that will be what we’re expecting to do.

“I heard this morning from one of my Villa friends that the personal terms had been agreed. So it’s moving that way now; the clubs have got to find a way forward.

“For Villa, if they don’t do it now and then he was to hold out, and they lose him after a year, then that’s not going to be any good for them. So I expect this to get done, and I do expect him to be an Arsenal player, probably next week.”

However, a fee remains unresolved. Sky Sports reports Villa want around £60m, while Arsenal also retain an interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah.

£50m plus add-ons looks like a sensible compromise

This increasingly feels like a transfer that suits all three parties.

Konsa would join the reigning Premier League champions and immediately strengthen an Arsenal defence currently short of fully fit senior options.

Villa, meanwhile, could receive a substantial fee for a player entering the final two years of his contract. The Guardian reported Arsenal previously had a £30m offer rejected.

Paying the full £60m would be difficult to justify when alternatives exist, but £50m with performance-related bonuses looks far more reasonable.

Konsa brings Premier League experience, versatility and immediate reliability rather than being another development project. For a team attempting to defend its title, that has real value.

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