Man United adviced to beat Arsenal to the signing of £60m defensive powerhouse

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been urged to make a late move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and beat Arsenal to his signature.



Michael Carrick already has Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven available at centre-back, but questions remain over experience, injuries and long-term succession planning.

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Konsa, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dependable defenders and can also cover at right-back.

Arsenal have been pursuing the England international because of William Saliba’s injury, but their inability to agree a fee with Villa could potentially give United an opportunity to enter the race.

Pardew wants Man United to sign Konsa

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew believes United should seriously consider hijacking Arsenal’s pursuit, telling talkSPORT that Konsa possesses many of the qualities once associated with Old Trafford favourite Steve Bruce.

Pardew said:

“Konsa has been mentioned with a couple of clubs. What a signing he would be for Man United! A centre-back who can pass, who’s dominant in the air, gets you a goal from a set piece, just like Steve Bruce.”

Arsenal remain serious contenders. The Guardian reported that the champions have already had a £30m offer rejected and continue to consider Konsa alongside Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah.

Aston Villa value Konsa at around £60m.

Beating Arsenal to Konsa signing would be smart business

Pardew’s suggestion makes sense, particularly when looking beyond United’s immediate numbers.

Maguire is 33, while Martínez and De Ligt have experienced fitness problems. Yoro and Heaven possess huge potential but remain young.

Adding a proven Premier League defender in his prime could therefore give Carrick a reliable bridge between those two generations.

There is also the Arsenal factor. Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the market for a centre-back and Konsa’s ability to cover two positions makes him particularly attractive.

If United genuinely rate him, allowing a major rival to strengthen with such a dependable player could prove frustrating.

The sticking point is the £60m valuation. United should not overpay simply to beat Arsenal, especially after Carrick recently acknowledged financial limits on further major spending.

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