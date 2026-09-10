(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa is already making Arsenal’s summer investment look increasingly smart after producing another composed performance in Wednesday night’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli.



Signed to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s defensive options, the England international looked completely comfortable at the heart of Arsenal’s back line in Naples.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His calmness in possession was particularly impressive, with a remarkable early statistic showing just how quickly he has adapted to Arsenal’s demanding build-up style.

Konsa’s numbers show his importance at Arsenal

Following the Napoli victory, it was highlighted that Konsa had attempted 106 passes as an Arsenal player and misplaced only two, giving him a passing accuracy of roughly 98.1% across his opening appearances, as reported by Nick Wright of Sky Sports.

That composure was obvious against Napoli.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Konsa helped Arsenal control the game from the back and restrict the Italian side to very little meaningful attacking threat. Napoli managed only five shots, while Arsenal accumulated 26 attempts and controlled 58% of possession.

Most significantly, Mikel Arteta’s side conceded just 0.22 expected goals, compared with Arsenal’s huge 4.05 xG, illustrating how effectively the defence prevented Napoli from creating high-quality chances.

The Guardian also highlighted Arsenal’s defensive control as Martin Odegaard’s 75th-minute goal secured a deserved victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Konsa looks like a brilliant signing for the Gunners

Konsa’s performances are showing exactly why Arsenal were willing to invest heavily in him.

The most impressive part is not simply that he rarely gives the ball away. Arsenal centre-backs are expected to receive possession under pressure, move opponents around and find progressive passes rather than simply taking safe options.

Konsa looks comfortable doing all of that.

He was also important defensively in Naples, particularly with William Saliba unavailable. Arsenal needed someone capable of stepping into a major European away game without lowering the standard, and Konsa delivered.

Completing around 98% of his first 106 Arsenal passes is an extraordinary start, but his value goes beyond statistics.

His positioning, recovery pace and calm decision-making give Arteta another defender he can trust in difficult matches.

Arsenal reached last season’s Champions League final largely because of their defensive strength. Performances like this suggest adding Konsa may have made that unit even deeper.

“The complete footballer” – Arsenal star given huge praise after another masterclass performance