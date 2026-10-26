Arsenal could battle Liverpool for one of Germany’s brightest young talents

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Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close watch on Lennart Karl’s situation at Bayern Munich, with uncertainty over the teenager’s playing time potentially creating an unexpected transfer opportunity.

Karl remains one of Germany’s brightest young talents and committed his future to Bayern earlier this year, but his role has become less prominent during the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign.

If that situation does not improve, Premier League interest could become increasingly significant heading into 2027.

Arsenal and Liverpool interested in Karl

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring Karl after being alerted to concerns surrounding his development and first-team minutes.

Manchester United are also following the situation.

The 18-year-old rejected outside interest to sign a new Bayern contract earlier this year, and the German champions officially list his deal as running until June 2029.

However, Karl has not yet become an automatic starter this season. Updated figures show he has made 10 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist.

In the Bundesliga alone, he has appeared six times and covered 32.8 kilometres, while recording 73 sprints and a top speed of 32.72 km/h.

That reduced role is notable considering his breakthrough last season, when he scored nine times for Bayern across all competitions and became the club’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer.

Bayern Munich youngster is destined for a bright future

Neither Arsenal nor Liverpool should view Karl as an immediate guaranteed starter, but that is precisely why monitoring him now makes sense.

His left foot, close control and ability to cut inside from the right give him a profile capable of developing into an elite attacking midfielder or winger. Bayern themselves describe him as a player who excels at dribbling and finishing in the final third.

For Arsenal, Karl could eventually offer another creative option alongside Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri.

Liverpool’s interest is equally logical. Andoni Iraola’s system values technically brave attackers capable of receiving between the lines and driving directly at defenders, qualities Karl already possesses.

The complication is Bayern. They clearly regard him as a major part of their future and have no financial need to sell.

But young players need minutes. If Karl continues finding regular starts difficult, Arsenal and Liverpool would be sensible to test just how committed he remains to waiting for his opportunity in Munich.

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