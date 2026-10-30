Expert makes Arsenal & Liverpool transfer claim amid uncertainty over Bayern star's future

Lennart Karl in action for Bayern against FC Magdeburg (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have been mentioned as clubs to watch amid uncertainty over Lennart Karl’s Bayern Munich future.

Writing in his exclusive CF Bayern Insider column, Christian Falk provided some insight into Karl’s situation after public criticism from Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness.

The 18-year-old is a highly regarded talent who could have a big future at Bayern, but in his relatively short career so far he’s already rubbed the club up the wrong way a few times.

Karl previously made public claims about dreaming of joining Real Madrid in the future, and he’s now been criticised by Hoeness after a dip in form.

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Falk, however, is not convinced this will necessarily have a big impact on Karl’s future, even if he is aware of some interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man Utd.

Lennart Karl transfer situation explained by Christian Falk

Responding to recent headlines involving Karl, Falk made it clear that Hoeness is not part of the everyday management of the club, who are happy with the German teenager.

Still, he also admitted some calls have been made and a deal could be possible for the right price.

“The latest Uli Hoeness statement on Lennart Karl was a typical one from the FC Bayern chief,” Falk wrote. “He’s made similar kinds of comments in the past about previous Bayern players.

“I remember when he spoke out against Bastian Schweinsteiger when there was a special case about his behaviour off the pitch (dying his hair bleach-blonde and having black nails).”

He added: “Uli likes to push people’s buttons or, as we say in Germany, walk on the cookie until the sugar falls out. It’s the same case with Lennart Karl. It’s worth pointing out that Hoeness, who is on the supervisory board, isn’t involved in the daily business of the club. Those who are involved in the daily business are very confident in Karl. They want to keep him.

“Of course, the Premier League is also reading what is being said in Germany. I heard that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United saw that there is something going on around Lennart Karl.

“So calls have been made to ascertain what’s going on with the player and whether anyone’s not totally satisfied with the young German in Munich. He’s got a value of €60m [£50.1m], so it’s more than possible for Premier League clubs. It’s getting interesting. Until now, there haven’t been any talks over a new contract.”