Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target could soon be available if current situation continues

Lennart Karl warming up for Germany (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl could reportedly become available soon, depending on what happens with Michael Olise’s future.

According to Christian Falk, writing in his CF Bayern Insider column, there is some possibility that Karl’s future will be connected to that of Olise.

If the in-form French attacking midfielder decides not to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, that could mean a bigger role for Karl in his position.

However, if Olise ends up staying, that surely pushes Karl further down the pecking order, which could then open the door to Premier League clubs or suitors from elsewhere.

Lennart Karl has been on Arsenal’s radar

We’ve previously reported via the Daily Briefing Substack that Arsenal have Karl on their radar as a long-term target, and it’s certainly easy to imagine the 18-year-old being an exciting option for a number of top clubs.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors by TEAMtalk, so that could be another name to watch, with Falk explaining how the Bayern youngster could end up being available, depending on how things pan out.

Writing in today’s column, Falk said: “These two players’ futures are very much connected. I’ve talked with a few people at the club on the subject of Lennart Karl, and the situation is that there are currently no contract talks with the 18-year-old. Everyone is waiting to see what is happening with Michael Olise.”

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He added: “Bayern have a big talent in the teenager who could end up being the successor of Olise – certainly so if the former Crystal Palace star decides to leave in the summer. In that case, Bayern would buy another player for the position, but it would mean a different scenario for Lennart Karl in which he’d be potentially competing for more minutes.

“There could also be the idea at Bayern Munich to offer Lennart Karl a contract in the immediate short-term future. This could be cheaper than waiting for an answer from Michael Olise, which could very well be a “no”.

“This then ensures the club has a backup option available in the team for the future. If Karl then decides to leave Bayern, he has a market value that is protected by his new long-term contract. So, three clear scenarios there. Now, everyone is paying close attention to what the young forward and his senior Bayern teammate will do.”

Arsenal will surely be keeping an eye on how all this develops in the weeks and months ahead, and it would certainly be exciting to see a talent like Karl coming to English football.