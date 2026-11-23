(Photo by Carl Recine, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona are considering Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez as they look to strengthen the centre of their defence during the January transfer window.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford amid uncertainty over his long-term future, and his contract situation could make him one of the more affordable experienced options available to Barcelona.

However, the Catalan club appear to have some reservations over whether Martínez completely fits the physical profile they want.

Martínez is on Barcelona’s defensive shortlist

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona are actively looking at centre-back options following renewed concerns over their defensive performances.

Martínez is among the names being considered alongside Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Real Betis centre-back Natan.

His situation at Man United could make him financially attractive because he is approaching the end of his contract, although United still have leverage over his future.

The report also claims some figures at Barcelona have doubts about Martínez because of his height, with the 1.75m defender not necessarily fitting the physical profile they want for a new centre-back.

A recent CaughtOffside report also named Martínez on Barcelona’s shortlist, noting that Hansi Flick wants a left-footed defender who can bring greater balance to his back line.

Man United should not rush into selling Martínez cheaply

From Man United’s perspective, this is a situation that needs careful handling.

Martínez has endured difficult periods with injuries, but when fit he still offers aggression, progressive passing and the ability to build attacks from the back. Those qualities could also appeal to Mauricio Pochettino, particularly if United intend to play more aggressively and dominate possession.

The biggest issue is value. If Barcelona view Martínez primarily as a low-cost opportunity because of his contract, United should resist accepting a cut-price January deal simply to avoid uncertainty.

The club are already expected to strengthen at centre-back, so selling Martínez could make sense if a replacement arrives first.

But allowing an experienced international defender to leave cheaply would only create another problem.

Barcelona’s interest is worth monitoring, yet Man United should only consider a January exit if the financial offer and replacement plan both make sense.

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