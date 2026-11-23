Photo: Screengrab/ Sky Sports

Gary Neville left Jamie Carragher in hysterics after bizarrely slapping himself in the face twice during a furious rant about Manchester United’s defenders following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Dissecting his boyhood club’s collapse in the Sky Sports studio alongside Roy Keane, Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Carragher, the former United captain reached boiling point while criticising the sluggish body language of United’s defenders.

The former England international suggested the players lacked the concentration and urgency required to compete at the highest level.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said:

“I never see any of them on their toes, alert, looking like they’ve got something fixed in here (points to his head). I never see any of them look like that. They look like that…”

After staring blankly at the camera for several seconds, Neville suddenly shouted “Wake up!” and slapped himself across the face before repeating “Wake up!” and slapping himself a second time while bellowing, “You play for Man Utd!”

The theatrical outburst instantly sent Carragher into hysterics on air.

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Gary Neville blasts awful Manchester United performance

Beyond the viral studio antics, Neville’s frustration stemmed from a shambolic defensive display that ruined Mauricio Pochettino’s first match in charge.

United’s visit to Anfield was supposed to mark the beginning of a new chapter under Pochettino.

Instead, the Argentine’s first match in charge quickly descended into disaster.

Following Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card, United’s backline, featuring Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt, was carved open.

Neville expressed particular alarm at Pochettino’s decision to start De Ligt after a prolonged injury layoff, remarking on commentary that watching the Dutchman looked “like playing football after having six pints”.

Liverpool capitalised immediately, with Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring in the 10th minute from a free-kick.

Florian Wirtz doubled the advantage three minutes later with an acrobatic volley as United struggled to contain the home side.

The visitors’ defensive problems continued throughout the match, with Liverpool eventually securing a comprehensive 4-0 victory with Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz adding their names onto the scoresheet.

Liverpool thrash Man United 4-0 to continue decade of heavy wins

The 4-0 demolition continues a remarkable streak of one-sided results in this historic rivalry between the two clubs over the past decade.

Remarkably, it was the fifth time since October 2021 that Liverpool have beaten Manchester United by three or more goals in the Premier League.

The sequence includes the famous 7-0 demolition at Anfield in March 2023, alongside two previous 4-0 victories and a 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

Date Fixture Competition Result Nov 22, 2026 Liverpool vs Man United Premier League 4–0 Sep 1, 2024 Man United vs Liverpool Premier League 0–3 Mar 5, 2023 Liverpool vs Man United Premier League 7–0 Apr 19, 2022 Liverpool vs Man United Premier League 4–0 Oct 24, 2021 Man United vs Liverpool Premier League 0–5

The latest result was particularly damaging given United’s current standings in the Premier League and the optimism surrounding Pochettino’s arrival.

With the Reds Devils sitting 19th in the league with just one win in eleven games, they are very much in the relegation fight this season.