Gary Neville warns Man U’s big weakness could be “found out” in two games this week

Gary Neville has warned that a creaking Manchester United midfield could be taken apart by two teams in a week if something doesn’t change.

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The return of the Premier League at the weekend brought a host of big stories back into the picture, and right at the top of that list was Manchester United’s struggles.

Gary Neville covered his old team’s draw with Spurs, and after the game had some harsh home truths for manager Michael Carrick, who is under serious pressure.

The pundit didn’t go as far as he did before the break, when he excoriated United’s efforts against Fulham as the worst he’d seen in a generation, but he did have a strong warning that things could be about to get nasty for the Red Devils.

United could be “found out” by intense running teams

Neville’s focus was on the midfield, which simply didn’t compete against Tottenham and now faces two very intense, tough teams in a week:

“There’s going to have to be something done in [the midfield], and the rest of them are going to have to get a grip because they are going to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and Elland Road,” Neville pointed out on his podcast.

“If you’re not quite right there from a mental and physical perspective, you’re going to get found out.”

The Whites are in good form, and could have beaten Arsenal on Saturday. They will be keen to use this chance to earn one over their old rivals from across the Pennines. For a manager under pressure like Carrick, this is the world possible week of games to have.