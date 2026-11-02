"There will be direct contacts" - Romano confirms Man United are ready to talk to defender

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for direct talks with Lisandro Martínez’s representatives as uncertainty surrounding the defender’s future continues to grow following his disastrous red card against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is entering the final months of his existing contract, although United possess an option to extend the agreement until 2028.

With Martínez’s performances, recent criticism of the club’s hierarchy and disciplinary issues all under scrutiny, the next few weeks could determine whether his Old Trafford career continues.

Romano confirms Martínez talks are coming

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided a detailed update on the Argentina international’s situation.

Romano said: “I am receiving many questions regarding Licha’s future because Lisandro went very strongly against the Manchester United directors and the board after the Atletico Madrid game. Then Lisandro did not perform particularly well over the recent weeks, including the red card against Chelsea.

“So, it is not an easy moment for Lisandro Martínez in general. His contract runs until June 2027, meaning the end of this season. Man Utd have a club option to extend his contract until 2028, ensuring they do not lose any value in terms of the player’s valuation.

“What is going to happen, guys. Will Man Utd exercise the option or not? Will they continue with Licha or not? What is going to be the future of Lisandro Martínez?

“The answer I am getting is that this month, over the next days and weeks, there will be direct contacts between Lisandro Martínez’s camp and Manchester United to assess the situation and consider all the possibilities.

“Whether to exercise the option, whether not to exercise the option, whether he leaves the club or whether he stays. There will be discussions on several points, including his behaviour, performances, future and contract.

“So, talks are expected to follow regarding the future of Lisandro Martínez because this is going to be a big decision for Manchester United.

The timing could hardly be worse for Martínez. His two quick bookings against Chelsea contributed heavily to United’s 2-0 defeat and extended Michael Carrick’s winless run to nine matches.

United could already be prepared to cash in on Martínez amid interest from Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Man United have a big decision to make

United are approaching a difficult but important decision.

Martínez has previously been one of their defensive leaders, but his public criticism of the hierarchy and recent performances have changed the conversation.

Allowing him to reach the end of his contract without protecting his value would make little financial sense. United could trigger the extension and still sell him in 2027.

This is already being considered precisely to prevent the club losing a valuable asset for nothing. That does not necessarily mean Martínez has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

It simply gives United control.

Given Atlético and Barcelona’s reported interest, extending first and deciding on a sale afterwards may be the most sensible solution unless Martínez can quickly rebuild trust through his performances and discipline.

Man United consider shock sale of influential player rather than risk free transfer exit