'Smart player' wants Man United exit as contract uncertainty deepens

Lisandro Martinez’s Manchester United career appears to be heading towards a crossroads, with the Argentina international reportedly making it clear that he does not see his long-term future at Old Trafford.



The 28-year-old is approaching the end of his current contract, although United hold an option to extend it for another 12 months.

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His situation has become increasingly complicated following his public criticism of the club’s hierarchy after the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, and there are now questions over whether either side really wants the relationship to continue.

Martinez does not see future at Man United

According to the Manchester Evening News, Martinez has indicated that he does not currently see himself remaining at Man United beyond his existing deal.

The defender recently criticised United’s summer recruitment and questioned technical director Jason Wilcox’s work after the 2-0 defeat in Madrid.

Martinez later explained that those comments were made out of frustration, while Michael Carrick has insisted the matter has been handled internally.

However, uncertainty remains over whether United will activate their one-year extension option.

If Martinez is determined to leave, next summer could provide the most logical opportunity for both sides to move on.

United would still be losing a defender with qualities

Martinez’s recent comments have created controversy, but there is a danger of forgetting what he can offer when fully fit.

Former United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger praised those qualities early in Martinez’s Old Trafford career.

“He is South American, he has that passion!” Schweinsteiger said.

He also described Martinez as “a very smart player”, arguing that his intelligence allows him to excel at centre-back despite not possessing the typical height associated with the position. Those comments were published on Man United’s official website.

That combination of aggression and intelligence remains valuable. United are already expected to strengthen their defence, so losing

Martinez would create another position requiring attention.

Equally, keeping an unhappy player simply because of his reputation makes little sense. If reconciliation is no longer realistic, United should protect themselves financially.

Activating the extra year before negotiating a summer sale could prevent an experienced Argentina international from leaving for nothing.

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