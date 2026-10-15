Lisandro Martinez makes Man United decision amid uncertainty over his long term future

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Martinez is now looking for a move away and does not plan to renew his contract.



That development comes after a turbulent few days in which the Argentina international openly questioned the club’s ambition and summer recruitment strategy, particularly the work of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

United are reportedly unsure whether extending his contract by another year would make sense, especially as the club intend to reshape their defence over the next two transfer windows.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Atletico Madrid showed interest during the summer and remain an obvious club to watch if Martinez becomes available.

Centre-back wants move away from Old Trafford

According to The Athletic, Martinez is now looking for a move away and does not plan to renew his contract.

That development comes after a turbulent few days in which the Argentina international openly questioned the club’s ambition and summer recruitment strategy, particularly the work of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

United are reportedly unsure whether extending his contract by another year would make sense, especially as the club intend to reshape their defence over the next two transfer windows.

Atletico Madrid showed interest during the summer and remain an obvious club to watch if Martinez becomes available.

Man United risk losing Lisandro Martinez

This would represent quite a turnaround. Martinez was once regarded as one of the emotional and tactical leaders of United’s back line.

Former manager Erik ten Hag even described him as “an absolute leader” and “an absolute warrior”, adding that his spirit made him a hugely important defensive presence. Those comments were reported on Man United’s official website.

That is why simply allowing him to walk away for nothing would feel like poor business.

Martinez has had injury problems and his public criticism has clearly damaged relationships, but he still carries value at 28 and remains an experienced international defender.

From United’s perspective, the sensible solution may be to make a firm decision before January.

If there is no realistic path to a new contract, triggering the extension purely to protect his transfer value could still make sense. Otherwise, clubs may soon realise United have very little leverage.

At this stage, the relationship looks increasingly difficult to repair and a 2027 exit now feels more likely than ever.

Romano believes Man United player has a 95% chance of leaving after latest development