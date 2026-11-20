Lisandro Martinez being subbed on for Manchester United (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez is reportedly one of Barcelona’s transfer targets in defence at the moment.

The Catalan giants are said to be on the lookout for new signings at the back, and Man Utd misfit Martinez is named alongside Nico Schlotterbeck and Alessandro Bastoni as targets being considered.

That’s according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which makes it clear that Barca manager Hansi Flick is making it a priority to bring in a left-footed central defender to add stability to his backline.

Barcelona will have to be able to make a deal work financially, but Martinez makes sense as a good option from that point of view as he’s nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Argentina international is currently on course to be a free agent next summer, and one imagines United might not push too hard to keep him after his poor form and notable recent outburst against the club’s sporting director Jason Wilcox in a post-match interview.

Lisandro Martinez to revive his career at Barcelona?

It remains to be seen if Martinez will definitely be the priority for Barcelona over other defenders like Schlotterbeck and Bastoni, but it could be a move that works well for all parties.

Martinez looked promising during his Ajax days and has also had some good moments during his time with United, so there’s every chance he could thrive at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old is far from being the only player to struggle in this Red Devils side, so he might find a change of scene helps him rediscover his best form.

The same thing happened with United forward Marcus Rashford when he had a good season on loan at the Nou Camp last season.

MUFC fans will also no doubt be hoping that a replacement can come in for Martinez soon as it seems clear new manager Mauricio Pochettino will need to be supported in the transfer market.

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