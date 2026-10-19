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Manchester United are reportedly exploring a new centre-back as uncertainty continues around Lisandro Martinez’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to a Football Insider report, the Red Devils have begun assessing alternatives to the Argentine defender after concerns over his performances and recent criticism of the club’s hierarchy.

Lisandro Martinez could face uncertain future

The 28-year-old joined United from Ajax in 2022 for about £57 million and quickly became a key part of their defence. His aggressive defending, composure on the ball and ability to play out from the back made him a valuable asset.

However, Martinez has endured a difficult start to the current campaign, with inconsistent performances raising questions about his long-term role in Michael Carrick’s plans.

His recent public criticism of the club’s hierarchy has further complicated matters, with United reportedly putting discussions over an improved contract on hold. With his deal approaching its final year, the club must decide whether to commit to the defender or explore alternatives.

Manchester United could benefit from a more consistent centre-back who can provide greater stability at the heart of their defence.

Manchester United prepare for defensive changes

According to reports, United’s recruitment department have already started conducting due diligence on potential replacements, with a move possible during the January transfer window or next summer.

The Red Devils are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements as they look to build a more reliable backline. Strengthening their options at centre-back could prove particularly important if Martinez’s contract situation remains unresolved.

However, United must carefully consider their next move before deciding on the Argentine international. His experience and ability to progress the ball could still make him useful, provided he can rediscover his best form.

With his future uncertain, the coming months could prove decisive for Martinez. United will keep assessing their options before deciding whether a replacement is necessary, but they can no longer rule out a defensive change.