Tottenham remain keen on "the real deal" as January transfer possibility grows

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Tottenham are still keeping close tabs on Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and could revisit a deal in January if the England international becomes available.

The 26-year-old has been on Spurs’ radar for well over a year and came close to moving to North London in 2025 before the deal collapsed amid a dispute between the two clubs.

He later signed a new three-year contract with Forest, but speculation over his future has returned after another strong individual run of form.

Gibbs-White remains a January target for Tottenham

According to Football Insider, Tottenham continue to monitor Gibbs-White and are considering another attempt to sign him in 2027.

The midfielder has been one of the Premier League’s most productive attacking midfielders in 2026, scoring 13 league goals since the start of the calendar year.

Forest’s difficult start to the current season could also increase the chances of him reassessing his future.

Tottenham’s interest is well established. CaughtOffside reported in September that Spurs were ready to revisit a move for Gibbs-White after failing to land him previously, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to add more creativity and control to midfield.

Gibbs-White has also earned major praise from his Forest teammates. Ola Aina said: “Morgan has the potential to be a very top player.”

He also described him as “the real deal” and “a fantastic player.”

Gibbs-White could be exactly what Spurs are missing

This move still makes plenty of sense for Tottenham.

Gibbs-White would give De Zerbi a midfielder capable of carrying the ball, creating chances and scoring regularly from advanced positions. His Premier League experience would also make him a relatively low-risk signing compared with bringing in another player from abroad.

The biggest issue is Forest’s willingness to sell.

Gibbs-White is under contract and remains one of their most important players, so a January deal would likely require a significant offer. Forest are also unlikely to strengthen a Premier League rival without being well compensated.

But Spurs’ continued interest suggests they still see him as a long-term fit.

If Forest’s season continues to disappoint and Gibbs-White becomes open to leaving, Tottenham should be in a strong position to move quickly.

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