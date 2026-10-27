England midfielder ready to push for move to Champions League club next summer claims insider

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Sources at Football Insider and a former scout are insisting that Morgan Gibbs-White will be pushing for a move next season.

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We’re only a couple of months into the new season, but the direction of travel of a few teams has already become pretty clear.

Following an awesome season two years ago, Nottingham Forest battled relegation last year, and now find themselves 18th after 8 games of the new campaign. Their hopes of another season challenging for Europe are fading fast, and top players are surely thinking about their future already.

Morgan Gibbs-White was persuaded to stay with a new contract last summer, but he’s now 26 and must be ready to try his luck at a Champions League team now. Football Insider’s piece on him today says just that.

Morgan Gibbs-White ready for new challenge at top team

“Sources say the 26-year-old is desperate to play Champions League football at this stage of his career, and there is concern as to whether the club can match his ambitions,” their piece reads.

They then quote former Man U scout Mick Brown, who backs that up with his own insight:

“Gibbs-White is a top player who will want to be playing at the highest level possible,” Brown said.

“He’s played in Europe, he’s played for England, and he will be determined to continue playing at the top level for club and country, and I’m not sure he’ll do that at Forest.

“There will be concerns especially if they continue the way they’ve started the season, because they were in a relegation battle last year and if this form continues that could be the case again.”

He has given some of his best years to Forest, but if they continue to struggle it’s hard to imagine a world where he doesn’t start pushing for a move soon.