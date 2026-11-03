Mourinho makes Arsenal player with "charisma and personality" his top transfer target

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Arsenal are facing renewed interest in Riccardo Calafiori, with Real Madrid manager José Mourinho reportedly making the Italy international his preferred option to strengthen the left side of his defence in 2027.

Calafiori has become one of Mikel Arteta’s most important defenders this season, combining defensive strength with the ability to step into midfield and progress possession.

That versatility is exactly what Mourinho is believed to admire, but Arsenal have no intention of making a deal easy.

Mourinho identifies Calafiori as priority target

The original report, circulated by a source on X, claimed Mourinho had placed Calafiori at the top of his left-back shortlist.

That interest has now been backed up by TEAMtalk, which reports that Mourinho sees the 24-year-old as his “dream” signing and the outstanding left-back option available. Real Madrid have already made enquiries about his situation, while people close to the player are aware of the interest.

Arsenal remain in a strong position. Calafiori is under contract until 2029 and the club are reportedly planning to address his deal in 2027 after completing extensions for Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Jurrien Timber.

CaughtOffside has also reported that Arsenal would demand more than €100million before even considering a sale, showing how highly they value him.

Arteta has previously spoken glowingly about Calafiori, saying: “I love him. I think he’s a person with unique charisma and personality.” He also described the defender as “a player with incredible ability” and “a gem.”

Real Madrid interest should strengthen Arsenal stance

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is not a player they should be looking to sell.

Calafiori gives Arteta something very difficult to replace: a defender capable of playing left-back, centre-back and stepping into midfield without weakening the team structurally.

Real Madrid’s interest is understandable, but Arsenal hold almost all the leverage.

Calafiori is tied down long-term, remains happy in north London and is now firmly established as first choice.

Even a huge offer would create a difficult replacement problem.

Unless the player himself pushes for the move, Arsenal should treat Madrid’s interest as a compliment rather than an opportunity to cash in.

At this stage, keeping Calafiori is worth far more than selling him.

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