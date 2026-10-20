Arsenal expected to demand more than €100m for player with "big personality"

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Madrid remain interested in Riccardo Calafiori, but Arsenal have made it clear that prising the Italy international away from the Emirates would require an extraordinary offer.



The 24-year-old has continued to develop into one of Europe’s most versatile defenders since arriving from Bologna in 2024.

Comfortable at both centre-back and left-back, Calafiori’s ability to carry possession forward and step into midfield has made him particularly valuable to Mikel Arteta.

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His performances have also attracted attention from Madrid, who continue to assess long-term defensive options.

Arsenal want more than €100m for Calafiori

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have no intention of selling Calafiori cheaply despite Real Madrid’s interest.

Madrid have previously made contact with people close to the defender to gather information over a possible deal, although no formal offer has followed.

Arsenal view Calafiori as a central part of Arteta’s project and would only consider opening negotiations for an offer above €100million.

That stance is strengthened by his contract, which runs until June 2029, while Calafiori himself has shown no desire to force an exit.

His estimated market value has also climbed to around €65m following his continued development in England.

Calafiori looks tailor-made for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s interest is understandable.

Calafiori offers exactly the kind of flexibility elite clubs now demand from defenders. He can defend centrally, operate from left-back and move comfortably into midfield when Arsenal have possession.

Arteta was already convinced of those qualities when Arsenal signed him, describing Calafiori as “a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger” on Arsenal’s official website.

That assessment looks increasingly accurate. Calafiori has become more influential and has even added goals to his game this season, strengthening Arsenal’s belief that there is little reason to cash in.

Madrid may continue scouting him, but Arsenal are in complete control. Unless a truly exceptional bid arrives, this looks more like long-term interest than an imminent transfer.

For now, Calafiori remains far more valuable to Arsenal on the pitch than as another expensive departure.

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