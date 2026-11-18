Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori celebrate (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly set to hold contract talks with Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori next after recently agreeing a flurry of new deals.

It’s been widely reported that Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie, and David Raya have all agreed new contracts with the Gunners.

And now Football Transfers adds that Odegaard and Calafiori could be next for Arsenal as they plan further negotiations to tie down their star names.

Odegaard is Arsenal captain and it’s surely particularly important to ensure the Norway international’s future is settled as soon as possible after some recent speculation over his future.

Could Arsenal risk losing Martin Odegaard to Bayern Munich?

Sky Germany recently reported on Arsenal hoping to tie Odegaard down to a new deal as Bayern Munich could be a threat to their hopes of keeping their skipper.

The 27-year-old is a world class playmaker on his day, and it’s easy to imagine him shining for other major European clubs such as Bayern.

Still, Bayern expert Christian Falk recently reported that he didn’t consider Odegaard moving to Allianz Arena as particularly likely or realistic at this moment in time, so that’s hopeful for Arsenal.

Riccardo Calafiori needs to stay at Arsenal

It’s also vital for AFC to keep hold of Calafiori, who could surely be another of their stars to attract interest from Europe’s elite.

The 24-year-old defender has shone since moving to the Emirates Stadium, and despite some problems with injuries, he looks like he has the potential to keep on improving and contributing to the team’s success.

Calafiori has been linked with Real Madrid in recent times, while Simon Phillips has reported on Chelsea also being suitors for the Italy international.

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