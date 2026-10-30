Talks held: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard "can imagine himself" at Bayern Munich

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Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard can reportedly imagine himself at Bayern Munich following ongoing contact between himself and the Bundesliga giants down the years.

It seems Odegaard is a long-term target for Bayern, with the Norway international also approaching an important point of his Arsenal career.

Odegaard’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until summer 2028, so if there isn’t an agreement on a new deal soon it could invite interest from elsewhere.

According to Sky Germany, one of the main suitors for the former Real Madrid man is Bayern, who have long been interested in him without ever being able to strike a deal.

Arsenal could be open to Martin Odegaard sale

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal
Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The report suggests we’re now at something of a turning point regarding Odegaard’s future, with AFC open to selling the 27-year-old if he doesn’t agree a new contract.

Arsenal fans will have mixed feelings about this, as Odegaard can be a world class performer on his day, and a hugely important part of this squad.

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At the same time, however, Odegaard has also had his injury problems in recent times and that seems to have affected the consistency of his performances.

If Bayern or another top club were to come in for Odegaard in the near future, it could surely be worth considering decent offers and perhaps then thinking about how to replace Odegaard with someone more reliable.

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Still, Arsenal’s recent record when it comes to attacking signings hasn’t been great, so there’s a risk that they’d struggle to find the kind of profile they need who could give them what Odegaard does.

As recently reported via the Daily Briefing, there have not yet been any meaningful developments on a new contract for Odegaard, even if it was confirmed that Arsenal had no interest in selling him this summer.

Sources did also inform us of Bayern’s interest earlier in the year, as well as other major European clubs.

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