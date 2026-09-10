"The biggest difference is..." - sources on how Arteta has got Odegaard back to his best for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done some work behind the scenes to help get Martin Odegaard back to his best.

But it could be that the “biggest” change has been Odegaard’s availability, which may well be down to Arteta overhauling the club’s medical and performance teams.

That’s according to an interesting report from the Independent, which also cites sources giving insight into Arteta’s man-management with Odegaard in recent months.

It’s clear that the Arsenal captain never quite hit his best form last season, with injuries holding him back and limiting his playing time, though he still got his moment to lift the Premier League trophy.

Martin Odegaard is like a new signing for Arsenal

After a slightly disappointing summer transfer window lacking a major statement signing up front, the improvement in form Odegaard is showing could be key for Arsenal.

The Norway international already has four goals in the first five games of the season, having only found the back of the net once last term.

According to the Independent, “Odegaard is described by those who know him as ‘a confidence player’. When he’s on it, he’s really on it.”

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Sources also supposedly added that the 27-year-old seems particularly focused and motivated right now, and that’s coming out in increased confidence with his shooting.

With an attacking talent like this in the team, who needs to go splashing hundreds of millions on new signings?

Martin Odegaard’s injury issues

The report also explains how Odegaard hasn’t really been the same since an injury all the way back in September 2024.

It’s certainly true that the former Real Madrid man also didn’t quite look like himself for a large chunk of the 2024/25 campaign, as well as in Arsenal’s title triumph last season.

Arsenal fans will have to hope that the ruthless decision to change the medical team will now mean a big change for Odegaard and other injury-prone players going forward.