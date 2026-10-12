Latest: Arsenal set aside huge funds for midfielder admired by Mikel Arteta

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to reward Martin Odegaard with a new long-term contract as the Premier League champions continue securing the futures of the players at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s project.

The 27-year-old’s current agreement runs until 2028, so there is no immediate danger of losing him.

However, Arsenal clearly do not want to allow one of their most important players to drift towards the final years of his deal.

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After captaining the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 22 years, Odegaard looks set to be the next major figure rewarded at the Emirates.

Arsenal set aside money for Odegaard talks

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are preparing an improved contract offer for Odegaard and have already set aside significant funds ahead of negotiations.

The Norway international is viewed as one of the club’s main renewal priorities alongside Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arteta recently committed his own future until 2030, while Arsenal are working to ensure the core of their title-winning squad remains together for the long term.

Football Insider also reports that Odegaard’s excellent start to the 2026/27 season has only strengthened Arsenal’s determination to get an agreement completed.

Keeping Odegaard sends another strong message

This feels like a straightforward decision for the Gunners.

Odegaard is not just the captain. He remains one of the players who sets the rhythm of Arteta’s team, linking midfield and attack while also leading Arsenal’s pressing from the front.

Arteta has repeatedly spoken about his importance. After one standout Champions League performance, the Arsenal boss said “the captain steps up and puts in a performance like he did tonight,” with his comments published on Arsenal’s official website.

That leadership became even more valuable during last season’s title run.

There is also a wider strategy at work. Arsenal are trying to avoid reaching a situation where several key players simultaneously enter the final two years of their contracts.

Renewing Odegaard now gives the club security while showing that winning the title has not reduced their ambition.

Arsenal spent years trying to build a championship-level core. Keeping that group together may now be just as important as adding another expensive signing.

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