Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly close to a major triple contract agreement as Mikel Arteta looks to secure the long-term futures of three key players at the Emirates Stadium.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Gunners are making significant progress in negotiations with Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, with all three expected to agree fresh terms before January.

The developments represent a significant boost for Arteta, who is keen to retain the core of his squad as Arsenal look to maintain their position among Europe’s elite clubs.

Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice closing in on new Arsenal deals

Arsenal have been working on contract extensions for the influential trio throughout 2026, and there is growing confidence that the agreements could be completed before Christmas.

Odegaard is particularly important to Arteta’s plans. The Norwegian midfielder has rediscovered his best form after recovering from the knee problems that affected his previous campaign. His performances have also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, but Arsenal are determined to keep their captain in North London.

The 28-year-old is reportedly happy at the Emirates and has no intention of leaving.

Timber is another important figure for the Gunners. The Dutch defender has established himself as one of Europe’s finest right-backs, with his defensive reliability and versatility making him a valuable asset.

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Arsenal determined to keep their midfield core together

Meanwhile, Rice has become an indispensable member of Arteta’s midfield since joining the club. Although his existing contract includes an additional option, Arsenal remain keen to reward his contribution with improved terms.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is pleased with the squad assembled through recent recruitment campaigns, but retaining the club’s most influential players remains equally important.

Keeping Odegaard, Timber and Rice together would provide Arsenal with considerable stability heading into the second half of the season. With negotiations progressing positively, Arteta could receive an early Christmas present as the Gunners prepare for another demanding campaign.