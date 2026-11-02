Carragher hails Arsenal player as the best in the league 'by a long way' after Liverpool win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has described Declan Rice as comfortably the best midfielder in the Premier League after another commanding performance helped Arsenal secure a huge 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

Rice was named Player of the Match as Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 14-year wait for a league victory at Liverpool.

The England international also created the decisive goal, delivering the ball for Kai Havertz to score in the 16th minute as Arsenal moved top of the Premier League.

Carragher says Rice is ‘world-class’

Speaking on Sky Sports, as also reported by Metro, Carragher left little doubt about where he ranks Rice among the league’s midfielders.

He said: “He’s the best midfield player in the Premier League by a long way. It’s not even a debate.”

Carragher also dismissed comparisons with Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo, arguing that a debate existed last season but that Rice has now moved clearly ahead.

He added: “He’s a world-class midfield player. There’s absolutely no doubt about it. One of the best midfield players Arsenal have ever had.”

Carragher even placed Rice alongside some of Arsenal’s historic midfield greats, referencing Patrick Vieira and Liam Brady while insisting the 27-year-old deserves to be included in that conversation.

Rice’s display at Anfield backed up those words. He recorded more touches than any other Arsenal player, provided the match-winning assist and repeatedly helped protect the defence when Liverpool applied pressure.

Arsenal star is becoming the complete midfielder

Carragher’s claim will inevitably provoke debate, especially with players such as Caicedo competing at a similar level, but Rice’s influence on Arsenal is becoming difficult to question.

He can protect the defence, carry the ball through pressure, press aggressively, dominate duels and now regularly decide matches in the final third.

That last development has taken his game to another level.

Against Liverpool, Arsenal needed discipline more than flair. Rice delivered both. His assist decided the match, but his work without the ball was equally important as Liverpool failed to register a shot on target despite sustained pressure.

The comparison with Vieira will always be difficult because of what the Frenchman achieved at Arsenal, but Rice is building his own legacy.

If he continues producing decisive performances while Arsenal compete for major trophies, Carragher’s claim that he belongs among the club’s greatest midfielders may soon sound far less controversial.

Arsenal defender heavily criticised by Neville for ‘absolutely embarrassing’ reaction