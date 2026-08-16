(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Declan Rice suffered an awkward but hilarious moment during Arsenal’s Community Shield celebrations after the midfielder was accidentally struck in the face by the trophy.

The England international was celebrating alongside his teammates and the travelling Arsenal supporters after the Gunners’ emphatic victory over Manchester City when the incident occurred.

Declan Rice hit in the face by Community Shield

While celebrating the silverware with delighted Arsenal supporters, the England midfielder raised the traditional shield above his head, only for the rear support stand to detach or swing down, hitting him directly in the face.

Rice quickly laughed off the awkward blunder alongside his teammates as they continued their post-match laps of honor.

It provided one of the more amusing moments of Arsenal’s trophy celebrations, particularly given how dominant their performance had been earlier in the afternoon.

Wait for it… ? Not so smooth from Declan Rice ? pic.twitter.com/dC0EsZ3vKH — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) August 16, 2026

Community Shield 1 Declan Rice 0 ? @footballontnt pic.twitter.com/vch3Yj6FeN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 16, 2026

Arsenal dominate Man City in 3-0 win

On the pitch at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Arsenal delivered a statement performance by sweeping aside Manchester City 3-0 to secure the FA Community Shield.

Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring in the opening minute, followed by Kai Havertz doubling the advantage before half-time.

Captain Martin Odegaard added a third early in the second half to seal a thoroughly convincing victory for the Gunners.

Arsenal perhaps favourites to retain Premier League title

Arsenal’s victory will only increase optimism around their chances of successfully defending the Premier League title.

Arteta’s squad has already been strengthened during the summer, adding further quality to a team that lifted the league trophy last season.

New arrival Christos Tzolis has also made an encouraging early impression, while Arsenal’s established core continues to provide the consistency that has made them one of England’s strongest sides.

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And Bruno Guimaraes also formed a strong partnership with Rice in the centre of the pitch, making the duo one of the strongest midfield pairs on paper.

The Gunners are also expected to benefit from instability among several of their major rivals.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all clubs in transition with the three clubs starting the season under new head coaches.

And while Tottenham brought in Roberto De Zerbi towards the end of last season, he too will be starting the new season having led a squad overhaul at the club.

As the clubs attempt to rebuild and adapt through the season, this would give Arsenal an important advantage.