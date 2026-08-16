Photo via screengrab/tntsports

Arsenal got their season underway in electrifying fashion at Wembley Stadium, taking the lead against Manchester City inside the very first minute of the Community Shield.

The Gunners tore out of the traps straight from kickoff, catching the Manchester City defense completely off guard.

While Riccardo Calafiori provided a ice-cool finish to open the scoring, the goal was defined by a moment of individual brilliance from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 19-year-old, who has been linked with a move away, played in a perfect through-ball, that cut through the Man City defence.

The left-back finished it calmly, giving the Premier League champions the perfect start.

Watch the goal below:

Riccardo Calafiori gives Arsenal the lead after just 24 seconds ? The assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aU0UsCB1Xs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2026

This is Myles Lewis-Skelly Manchester United and Chelsea wanted to have? Go buy him on FIFA pic.twitter.com/ZDzBlem56E — ezurike chinecherem (@chinecheremphi) August 16, 2026

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future at Arsenal

Despite his heroics on the Wembley pitch, Lewis-Skelly’s long-term future at the Emirates Stadium remains surrounded by intense speculation.

The summer arrival of high-profile midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has significantly stiffened competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad, raising questions about the teenager’s realistic path to regular starting minutes this season.

It has been reported that he was offered to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks as his camp assesses his prospects, however the player turned down the move as he wants to stay and fight for his spot.

And performances like today’s highlight exactly why Arteta holds the youngster in such high regard.

If Lewis-Skelly continues to deliver match-defining quality on the biggest stages, Arsenal may well do everything in their power to ensure his long-term future remains in North London.