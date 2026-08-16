Photo via Screenshot/ESPN

Martin Odegaard scored Arsenal’s third to seal the win against Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca’s era started off in the worst possible way, with rivals Arsenal completely dominating them.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a lighting start to the game, with Riccardo Calafiori giving the Premier League champions the lead inside a minute, courtesy of a fantastic assist from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Kai Havertz then made it 2-0 before the break, finishing off a great Arsenal move, heading in from a close range after new signing Christos Tzolis headed in a cross towards his path.

Martin Odegaard goal vs Man City

And Tzolis produced his second assist of the night late in the second half, setting up Arsenal’s third.

Cutting onto his right, he played a clever pass in for Odegaard, whose first touch was immaculate to take it away from the defender. He then faked a shot to sit down Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before putting the ball past him with complete composure making it 3-0.

Watch the goal below:

ARSENAL WASTING NO TIME IN THE SECOND HALF ? A two assist performance for Christos Tzolis and Martin Odegaard makes it 3-0 against Man City ?? pic.twitter.com/GxSsdj4DP6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2026

Early warning for Enzo Maresca

Replacing a legendary figure like Pep Guardiola was always going to present an immense challenge, but Manchester City’s passive, disjointed performance at Wembley exposed just how steep the road ahead might be.

While the club hierarchy remains confident that Maresca possesses the tactical intelligence to guide the team forward, this humbling defeat demonstrates that transitioning away from Guardiola’s era will not be seamless.

City were second-best in every department, leaving Maresca with immediate questions to answer before the league campaign kicks into high gear.