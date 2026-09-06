(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ashley Young has hailed Martin Odegaard as a “joy to watch” after the Arsenal captain inspired Mikel Arteta’s side to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Speaking on BBC Sport, the former Premier League defender praised Odegaard’s technical quality, creativity and understanding with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.

“When you’ve got a player like Martin Odegaard on the team, he’s just a joy to watch,” Young said.

“He’s exciting when he gets on the ball, he’s allowing other players to get on the ball, and the connection down the right side between him, Saka and Havertz, it’s just good to see when you’ve got players that know each other and build relationships in that way.”

Odegaard then underlined his importance by scoring the decisive goal early in the second half, completing Arsenal’s comeback after Morgan Rogers had put Chelsea ahead inside two minutes.

Martin Odegaard completes Arsenal comeback against Chelsea

Arsenal initially found themselves on the back foot after Rogers produced a spectacular volley to give Chelsea an early lead at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arteta’s side refused to panic and gradually took control of the contest.

Havertz equalised with a bit of individual brilliance before Odegaard put Arsenal ahead shortly after half-time.

The Norwegian captain benefited from a brilliant dummy by Havertz, allowing the ball to run through the German’s legs before Odegaard collected it and fired a clinical finish past Emiliano Martínez.

It was another decisive contribution from an Arsenal captain who continues to play a central role in Arteta’s attacking system.

Coupled with their established chemistry across all departments, the Gunners have began their Premier League defence in best possible way, looking increasingly complete and virtually unbeatable in big-game atmospheres.