Photo via beINSPORTS_EN

Former Chelsea star Kai Havertz has come back to haunt his old side once again, netting a phenomenal equaliser to restore parity for Arsenal in a pulsating London Derby.

Chelsea took an early advantage at Emirates Stadium through Morgan Rogers, but Arsenal responded with unrelenting intent, pinning the visitors back with wave after wave of attack.

The Gunners thought they had drawn level when Riccardo Calafiori turned the ball into the net from a set-piece, only for the goal to be chalked off due to Ezri Konsa being caught in an offside position during the buildup.

Watch Kai Havertz score against Chelsea

But minutes later, the Gunners got their deserved equaliser after some individual brilliance from Kai Havertz.

The German picked up the ball from the right and cut inside to his left, making a brilliant run before finishing it low from outside the box, from in between the legs of the defenders and into the near post.

Emiliano Martinez managed to get a hand to it but it wasn’t enough to keep it out.

The sides head into the tunnel tied at half-time after an absorbing opening 45 minutes.

Watch the goal below:

Kai Havertz fires the Gunners back on level terms against his former side 🤝#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/j8xC6B8cuS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 6, 2026

Kai Havertz is a key player for Mikel Arteta

Havertz’s equaliser once again underlines his status as a vital component in Mikel Arteta’s tactical framework.

Deployed as the focal point of Arsenal’s frontline, the former Chelsea champion consistently delivers when the stakes are highest, offering exceptional spatial awareness, press resistance, and clutch finishing.

Beyond his goalscoring output, Havertz serves as the engine for Arsenal’s high-pressing system.

His ability to link midfield transitions with fluid forward movement creates constant imbalances for opposition defenses.

Scoring against his former club at such a critical juncture further solidifies his standing as one of Arteta’s most trusted match-winners on the big stage.