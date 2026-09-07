Chelsea slammed for making mistake of selling world class player to rivals

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Joe Cole has criticised Chelsea’s decision to sell Kai Havertz to Arsenal after the German played a decisive role in the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over his former club at the Emirates Stadium.



Chelsea made the perfect start through Morgan Rogers after just 77 seconds, but Havertz equalised in the 25th minute before Martin Odegaard completed Arsenal’s comeback after half-time.

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The result maintained Arsenal’s perfect Premier League start and once again raised uncomfortable questions over Chelsea allowing a talented player to strengthen a direct rival.

Cole questions Chelsea decision to sell Havertz

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Cole argued that Chelsea should never have allowed Havertz to join Arsenal given his quality and potential.

‘I think if you’ve got Kai Havertz at your club you’re watching him every day, week in, week out,’ Cole said on Premier League Productions, as reported by Metro.

‘Coaches and managers come and go, but the Directors of Football? Look at the amount of money on centre-forwards the club has spent since they him go out the door.

‘It’s just not good enough; I think it’s got to stop happening. It happened with Kevin De Bruyne [leaving]; it happened with Kai Havertz.

‘Those kind of deals never happened at Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson, or with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

‘When did you hear of them letting go of a player who went on to become world class at one of your rivals?’

Havertz’s performance strengthened Cole’s argument. Reuters reported that he not only scored Arsenal’s equaliser but also played an important part in Odegaard’s winner as the champions extended their unbeaten run against Chelsea to 12 matches in all competitions.

Selling Havertz looks worse for the Blues every season

Chelsea’s decision can still be understood in context. Havertz had been inconsistent at Stamford Bridge, and selling him for a substantial fee seemed reasonable at the time.

The bigger mistake was selling him directly to Arsenal.

Arteta has found roles that maximise Havertz’s intelligence, movement and versatility, while Chelsea have spent heavily searching for consistent attacking solutions.

That contrast is exactly why Cole’s criticism carries weight.

Havertz may never have become this player at Chelsea, but allowing a talented 24-year-old to join a title rival always carried serious risk.

Three years later, he is helping Arsenal win major matches against the very club that sold him.

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