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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was reportedly the victim of a burglary at his Cheshire home while he was in Italy for the club’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como.

The Portuguese midfielder endured a difficult Wednesday evening as United suffered another damaging result under Michael Carrick, but events away from the pitch made matters considerably worse.

Bruno Fernandes Cheshire home targeted by burglars during Man United match

According to the Daily Mail, Fernandes’ property in Nether Alderley, Cheshire, was targeted by burglars at approximately 8.30pm while the midfielder was representing United against Cesc Fàbregas’ side.

Three suspects are believed to have entered the property before fleeing within minutes.

Fortunately, Fernandes’ family were reportedly not at home when the incident occurred.

Cheshire Police confirmed that officers were called following reports of three unknown men in the rear garden of a residential property.

Upon attending the scene, police established that a burglary had taken place and that several items had been stolen.

Detectives are reportedly examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of their investigation.

Bruno Fernandes had quite an eventful night as post-match comments cause outrage

The break-in capped off an extraordinarily turbulent evening for Fernandes, whose actions following the 4-1 drubbing by Como triggered widespread outrage across the club.

Rather than focusing on his own underwhelming performance on the pitch, the United skipper chose his post-match media obligations to unleash a series of damaging public criticisms.

During his post-match interview, Fernandes openly questioned head coach Michael Carrick’s tactical approach.

The captain accused the coaching staff of lacking courage, stating that United were “not brave enough” and failing to press high or take necessary risks under pressure.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence. “That’s on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

Carrick delivered a swift response to his captain’s public outburst, insisting that no tactical system functions “if you don’t run forward and don’t run back”.

The public rift has left Carrick under immense pressure, with United winless in seven matches as internal conflict continues to engulf the club.