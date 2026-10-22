“That’s on the manager” – Mutiny breaking into the open at Man U as star player calls out coaching staff

Bruno Fernandes in action for Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United were smashed by Como tonight, and one of their squad’s leaders has not held back in criticising his manager.

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Man U’s crisis went from bad to worse with a heavy defeat to Como in the Champions League.

Lisandro Martinez made some explosive comments aimed at the club’s hierarchy after a defeat two weeks ago – now it has been Bruno Fernandes’ turn to speak out in a way which turns the blame on others.

The Portugal star – known for his tactical awareness – openly criticised the plan his team had been told to follow in the game against a Cesc Fabregas led Como team who just tore them apart.

Man U captain admits his manager got things wrong

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence,” Bruno said after the game.

The midfielder was then pushed for more detail – did he blame Carrick for the decisions that were leaving his team so vulnerable?

“That’s on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

It’s all getting very ugly, and we’d be surprised if Carrick survives the next 24 hours. The board are doing all they can to keep their man in place, having cycled through so many coaches already, but the team are looking totally dysfunctional right now.

When players are so open in their criticism, there’s usually only one result.