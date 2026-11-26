(Photo by Sarah Ray-Gain, Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing growing uncertainty over Bruno Fernandes’ future after Juventus joined AC Milan in expressing interest in signing the Portuguese midfielder next summer.

The 32-year-old has temporarily put contract negotiations on hold, preferring to concentrate on helping United recover from their disappointing start to the Premier League season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the lack of progress over a new agreement has encouraged some of Europe’s biggest clubs to explore the possibility of signing him.

Juventus interested in Bruno Fernandes

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Juventus are monitoring Fernandes’ contract situation with a view to potentially signing him without a transfer fee next summer.

AC Milan are also interested, with manager Ruben Amorim keen on reuniting with his former Manchester United captain. The pair share the same representative agency, potentially giving Milan an advantage in future negotiations.

Fernandes is already familiar with Italian football, having previously represented Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before returning to Portugal.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Fernandes has reportedly rejected United’s last two contract proposals, leaving negotiations at a standstill.

However, Man United retain the option to extend his existing agreement until 2028, meaning a free transfer next summer is far from guaranteed.

Man United must give Fernandes a reason to stay

Losing Fernandes would represent an enormous setback for United, particularly during such an important rebuilding period.

Despite being 32, the Portuguese international remains one of the team’s most influential players, offering creativity, leadership and goals from midfield.

United should understandably consider his age when discussing a long-term extension, but allowing a player of his quality to leave without receiving a transfer fee would make little financial or sporting sense.

The responsibility now falls on Pochettino and the club’s hierarchy to demonstrate that United are moving in the right direction.

Fernandes has previously turned down opportunities to leave Old Trafford, but his loyalty should not be taken for granted.

Juventus and Milan could offer an attractive alternative if United’s struggles continue.

Activating his contract extension would provide temporary security, but convincing Fernandes that he can still compete for major honours in Manchester should remain the ultimate priority.

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