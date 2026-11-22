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Bruno Fernandes has confirmed Manchester United have offered him a new contract, but the captain has decided this is not the right moment to discuss his long-term future.

The 32-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, although United can extend it until 2028.

Rather than making financial demands, Fernandes insists his focus is on helping Mauricio Pochettino turn results around before deciding what comes next.

Fernandes’ Man United contract stance explained

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Fernandes confirmed United have already made their intentions clear.

“The club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay.

“There’s no negotiations ongoing, but I’ve seen people saying that ‘he’s asked for more money, he’s asked for more years’. If I wanted more money, I wouldn’t be here.

“I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United. I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester.

“Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here.”

United should focus on convincing Fernandes

Fernandes’ comments arguably make his position much clearer.

This does not sound like a player simply holding out for a bigger salary. Instead, he appears to want evidence that United can become competitive again before committing the latter stages of his career to Old Trafford.

That puts pressure on Pochettino and the club’s hierarchy.

A recent CaughtOffside report highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Fernandes after his second contract rejection, but United still control the immediate situation because of their extension clause.

Triggering that option should be straightforward if no agreement is reached soon.

The bigger challenge is persuading Fernandes that staying is worthwhile.

At 32, he knows opportunities to join another elite club will not continue indefinitely. United therefore need to show genuine progress rather than simply increase the numbers in a contract proposal.

If Pochettino can quickly improve performances and restore belief around the club, Fernandes may yet decide that finishing his prime years at Old Trafford is the right choice.

Sky Sports understands Fernandes has rejected two proposals, although United retain the option to extend his contract by another 12 months and protect themselves from losing him for nothing.

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