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Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from Manchester United.

The latest contract rejection has casted doubts over the club captain’s long-term future at Old Trafford just as incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino prepares to take the reins.

According to a report from The Athletic, the 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder has turned down United’s latest renewal proposal following months of stalled discussions.

Negotiations over a fresh agreement originally began over the summer, when Fernandes rejected the club’s opening offer.

United’s hierarchy recently returned with improved terms, but Fernandes remains unsatisfied with both the proposed salary and contract length.

With his current deal expiring in June 2027, Fernandes would be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with foreign clubs starting in 50 days.

However, the report adds that United retain a 12-month extension option that would block a free exit if triggered.

Bruno Fernandes under fire following Como fallout

The contract standoff comes on the heels of a turbulent spell on and off the pitch for the United skipper.

Fernandes recently drew criticism following Manchester United’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, after which he publicly questioned former manager Michael Carrick’s tactics.

That outburst led to Carrick dropping Fernandes to the bench for the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth, exposing deep fractures inside the dressing room during a dismal run of results.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino could impact Bruno Fernandes’ decision

Securing Fernandes’ commitment now represents the first major challenge for incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has agreed terms to replace the sacked Carrick.

Pochettino would hope to keep Manchester United’s best player with him or the rest of the season and beyond.

However, the managerial reset also offers a clean slate: if Pochettino can quickly build a strong rapport with Fernandes and restore joy to his football at Old Trafford, there is a chance that he would be convinced to sign on.

It is unlikely that the club decides to sell Bruno this January even and would most likely trigger the one year extension to make sure he sticks to help the club of the the current mess before selling him in the summer if he does not change his mind over an extension until then.