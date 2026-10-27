Euro giants to rescue Bruno Fernandes after breakdown of relationship with Man United

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Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United is becoming increasingly uncertain, with AC Milan now reportedly monitoring the situation ahead of the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has been at the centre of growing tension after publicly questioning United’s tactical approach following the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Michael Carrick then left his captain on the bench for Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, fuelling speculation that the relationship between player and club is beginning to fracture.

Milan are watching Man United star Fernandes

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Fernandes and could explore a January move if he becomes available.

Ruben Amorim is understood to be keen on a reunion with his former United captain, while the midfielder himself is said to be increasingly unhappy with how things are developing at Old Trafford.

Fernandes’ criticism of United’s tactics after the Como defeat was significant. He argued that the team were not pressing aggressively enough and were giving opponents too much confidence and space.

Carrick later insisted his decision to drop Fernandes against Bournemouth was purely football-related rather than disciplinary.

There is also uncertainty over his contract. Football Insider reports that his current deal expires next summer, although United hold an option to extend it by a further year and have discussed a new agreement.

January exit does not seem impossible

A January transfer still feels difficult because Fernandes remains one of United’s most productive players.

Since Carrick first took charge in January, Fernandes has registered 14 assists and created 96 chances, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues over that period.

But football relationships can deteriorate quickly.

If Fernandes believes the club’s direction no longer matches his ambitions, and United decide they need a younger midfield core, January could become the first realistic opportunity for both sides to separate.

Milan would offer a major European stage and a familiar manager in Amorim, but wages and transfer cost would still be significant obstacles.

For United, the bigger question is whether this is simply a temporary dispute during a poor run or the beginning of the end for one of the most influential players of the post-Ferguson era.

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