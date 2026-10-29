Man City decide Rayan Cherki asking price amid Real Madrid and PSG transfer interest

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Manchester City are reportedly prepared to demand around €90million for Rayan Cherki amid growing interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old has become one of City’s most important attacking players after a strong start to the 2026/27 campaign, and his combination of creativity, close control and versatility has caught the attention of several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Man City want €90m for Cherki

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid and PSG are both monitoring Cherki ahead of future transfer windows.

However, City have no intention of selling cheaply and would only consider an exceptional offer, with the French international valued at around €90million. The report also notes that Cherki has registered four goals and two assists in his opening seven Premier League appearances this season.

Real Madrid’s interest appears particularly serious. A separate Fichajes report claims José Mourinho has personally asked Madrid to consider Cherki as part of their future attacking plans.

PSG are also watching closely, while Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with the former Lyon star.

As reported in September that Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern had already placed Cherki on their transfer shortlists after his excellent start to the season.

€90m may still be too low for a player like Cherki

From City’s perspective, there is very little reason to sell.

Cherki is only 23, is under contract until 2030 and already looks capable of becoming one of the best creative players in Europe. That gives City a very strong negotiating position.

The reported €90m valuation is significant, but even that could start to look conservative if his development continues.

The bigger uncertainty surrounds City’s wider financial situation. Fichajes claims possible sanctions could influence future transfer decisions, although no Cherki exit is currently agreed or expected.

Real Madrid and PSG have the financial power to test City’s resolve, but this feels more like long-term monitoring than an imminent transfer.

Unless Cherki pushes for a move, City should have no reason to entertain anything below a truly extraordinary offer.

For now, keeping him looks far more valuable than cashing in.

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