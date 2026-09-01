Man City star lands on Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich transfer shortlists

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rayan Cherki’s outstanding start to the 2026-27 season is attracting attention across Europe, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all monitoring the Manchester City playmaker ahead of the January transfer window.



The 23-year-old has quickly become one of Enzo Maresca’s most dangerous attacking players, registering two assists against Bournemouth before scoring twice in the 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

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With his influence growing, City would have little interest in losing him unless an extraordinary offer arrived.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern tracking Rayan Cherki

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on Cherki ahead of January 2027.

Madrid see the France international as another creative option capable of playing between midfield and attack, while PSG are attracted by the possibility of bringing one of France’s leading talents back to Ligue 1.

Bayern, meanwhile, are assessing Cherki as part of their long-term search for creative attacking quality.

The source values Cherki at around €90m, although no formal bids have been submitted.

Man City are in a very strong position contractually. The club’s official announcement of Cherki’s signing confirms that he joined from Lyon in 2025 on a five-year contract running until 2030.

His value to City has only increased following his start to the season.

Man City have no reason to entertain offers

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern monitoring Cherki is hardly surprising given his talent.

What is harder to imagine is Man City actually agreeing to sell.

Cherki is under contract until 2030, has adapted successfully to Premier League football and appears increasingly important to Maresca’s attacking system. City therefore control the situation completely.

His ability to operate centrally or from wide areas also gives them a creative profile that is difficult to replace.

An astronomical offer could inevitably test any club, while Cherki himself could change the situation if he eventually demands guaranteed starts. For now, however, neither condition appears to exist.

Rather than being a realistic January sale, the growing interest feels more like confirmation of how highly Cherki’s stock has risen.

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