(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City are working to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have now made an official approach for the 25-year-old Argentine international. Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, and the player is now waiting to resolve his future quickly.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding since he moved to the Premier League, and he has been a key player for Chelsea. Losing him would be a blow for the London outfit, but the player clearly wants a move and wants to reunite with his former manager, Enzo Maresca. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement before the window closes.

Manchester City have sanctioned the departure of Nico Gonzalez, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders this summer. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and Fernandez should prove to be an excellent acquisition.

He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at his new club. Fernandez has also been an important player for his country at the international level. He helped them win the 2022 World Cup, and he was also a performer for them in the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea are unlikely to let him leave cheaply, and they will demand a substantial fee. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City is prepared to break the Bank for him. The midfielder is still relatively young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could be a long-term acquisition for them, and he might justify the investment in future.