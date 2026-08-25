Jacobs: Man City “expected to accelerate” late record bid for midfielder

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez is suddenly looking like he’s close to joining Man City again, after a move had previously fallen through.

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You can tell thing are getting heated in the Enzo Fernandez to Man City move because all the relevant insiders (Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs) are repeating the same things with increasing frequency.

Those things are: Man City are set to make another bid for the midfielder. Enzo Maresca is the man pushing the move for his former player. Chelsea want more than the £120m they asked for a week ago, and will only accept if they can also find a replacement.

Man City ready to get back to bidding

Jacob’s latest Tweet says that “talks are expected to accelerate”, which does imply that there is confidence from City that they’re going to be willing to pay what Chelsea want, and also confidence from Chelsea that they will be able to find a replacement.

The two players linked most often in that role are Alex Scott of Bournemouth and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

If Enzo goes, it won’t be a popular move with Chelsea fans, even if he is replaced. The fact that the club are willing to cash in on such a key player, even after having set a deadline which was passed, will be seen as a real sign of weakness and a lack of commitment to creating a top class, winning team.

There are no players who they could sign right now who fans would see as adequate compensation for Enzo – and going out and paying £100m+ for Alex Scott isn’t going to quell any negative grumbling.